Jonathan West To Exit the Pfister This Month

Jonathan West has been active in local theater for quite some time. The writer/dramatist who had done work as the head writer for WPR’s Hotel Wisconsin and made quite an impression on the community with his work on the late Bialystock and Bloom Theatre Company. Jonathan West has, most recently been serving as resident story for the historic Pfister Hotel. In addition to regular postings on the Pfister website, the job has had him narrating a regular podcast based on his experiences at the Pfister that have appeared on Soundcloud.

This month, West closes-out his one-year tour as Pfister narrator with a performance the Pfister that includes visits from local actors, musicians and such. James Kaplan serves as musical sidekick.

Jonathan West’s Final Bow takes place at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 22 at the Pfister’s Café Rouge on 424 E Wisconsin Ave. Admission is free. There’s a cash bar.