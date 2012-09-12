The Journey of Candide

×

Voltaire's 18th century journey of Cadndide is one of the great satirical adventures of history. Recognized as being one of the great works of French literature. the comic work had some moments of sheer brilliance. Somewhere in the '50s, the story was adapted into an operetta by Leonard Bernstein. At month's end, that operate makes an interesting journey of its own to a series of different venues.

Directed by Jill Anna Ponasik and Catie O'Donnell, the production charts four different performances in four different locations:

September 26th, the production opens in UW-Parkside. (That's a Wednesday.)

Then on Wednesday, October, 3rd, the show moves to Pius XI High School.

Friday the 5th, the show moves to UW-Milwaukee.

It closes on the 6th at Carroll University.

All shows start at 7:30 pm.

For more information, visit Milwaukee Opera Theatre online.