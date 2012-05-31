Medea With the Fools

×

Honestly, ancient Greek myth never really appealed to me as a kid. I was a lot more interested in Nordic legend . . . which probably had a lot more to do with the mid-'80's work of artist/writer Walt Simonson than anything else . . . but then reading about Snorri Sturlson and some of the original legends, they resonated with me a lot more than stories of Zeus and Hercules and Hera and so on . . . and it got weird in places. The ancient Norse believed that the dome of the sky was held up by four dwarves named North, South, East and West. There was a mystical squirrel messenger scampering away on the tree of life. Kind of interesting stuff . . . but since then I've been able to appreciate the appeal of ancient Greek myth. . .

One of the more interesting treatments of Greek myth on a local stage in recent years has been Next Act's production of Ariel Dorfman's Purgatorio. David Cecsarini and Angela Iannone played characters based on Jason and Medea. It was a really interesting drama that sort of transcended the Greek iconography to tell kind of a universal story of a great many things between two people and the things they do.

This summer, Fools For Tragedy explores the story of Medea in a modern context as well . . . in a script which I believe was written by fate and Jordan Gwiazdowski--(author of Waiting . . . and inventor of a mixed drink known as the Esteemed Colonel Wallbanger.) Earlier this month Gwiazdowski staged a reading of the script with Amber Smith in the role of Medea and himself as Jason. Sounds like fun.

The show runs August 12th through the 22nd at The Villa Terrace.

More info will be announced as it becomes available . . .