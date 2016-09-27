A Mighty Empire on a Small Stage

Off The Wall Theatre explores an early 20th-century imperial culture clash with its adaptation of E.M. Forster’s 1924 novel, A Passage to India . A snug little space on Wells Street locks in some of the emotional immediacy of friction between India and England. While frustratingly inconsistent, there is a satisfying gravity at the center of the production. Jacqueline Roush is enchantingly affecting as a British woman looking to find herself and an understanding of India at the same time. David Flores delivers an inspiringly insightful performance as a Muslim doctor who is accused of assault. James Strange cuts something of a heroic figure in the role of a British gentleman with a great respect for the country.

Through Oct. 2 at Off the Wall Theatre, 127. E. Wells St. For tickets visit offthewall.com or call 414-484-8874.