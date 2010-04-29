It's Your Mother Almost Sold Out

The Boulevard Theatre’s Artistic Director Mark Bucher regularly takes some chances with some of the shows he schedules. There’s occasionally work by a new playwright that may be a bit untested. And occasionally there’s a show or two that wouldn’t be produced elsewhere that doesn’t quite have the appeal it would need to be a success. And every now an then there’s a big hit. Last season’s Stations of the Cross was a huge hit. This was particularly impressive as Milwaukee playwright Beth Monhollen’s show was largely untested.

This season, the Boulevard is repeating the kind of success seen in Stations with its production of It’s Your Mother—another show consisting of concise vignettes that mix comedy with drama. This late in the season, there’s something very comforting about brief narrative snippets playing out in an intimate space. The mother-daughter relationships explored in the play have a wide enough appeal that the Boulevard has been able to sell-out all but only two of the production’s final nine performances. As of early yesterday, the May 6th 7:30 pm performance has availability and the recently added May 8th matinee (at 4pm) is still available.

For reservations, call 414-477-5757.