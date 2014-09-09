A Murder Is Announced In Menomonee Falls

Early next month, the Falls Patio Players present Agatha Christie’s A Murder Is Announced. The Leslie Darbon adaptation of the 1950 crime novel features the beloved Miss Marple in a cozy residential setting. It was Christie’s 50th book. It was quite a success having been translated into a number of different languages. (In Norway it is known as An Invitation To Murder , which actually sounds oddly polite.) While not as old as the novel, the Darbon adaptation has been around for quite some time as well having originally been staged in 1977.

Falls Patio Players’ production of A Murder Is Announced runs Oct. 3 - 12 at North Middle School Auditorium in Menomonee Falls. For more information, visit Falls Patio Players online.