Next Act Moving Sale

Next Act Theatre moves out of the Off-Broadway theatre this summer, ultimately bound for its own space elsewhere downtown. Moving is always more stressful than it should be. Patrons are encouraged to help the theatre company out this weekend as it opens the doors of the Off-Broadway Theatre for the Next Act Theatre Moving Sale.

The theatre company will be selling some of the furniture, set pieces, costumes and props it has acquired for productions over its years at the Off-Broadway space. Stage props have a strange life. They end up onstage briefly sharing attention with a productionthen they end up sitting around in storage for a long time . . . there’s a fair amount of attic and warehouse space in this city dedicated to the storage of such stuff. Help find a home for some of it and help Next Act move this weekend.

The sale is open Friday, June 11th from 10 am – 6pm and Saturday, June 12th from 10 am – 4pm. For further info, call 414-278-7780.