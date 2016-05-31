Original Shorts In West Allis This Weekend

The Village Playhouse’s One Act festival is an annual tradition that has been around for avery long time. The playhouse presents its latest this weekend as The 31st Annual Original One Act Festival for Wisconsin Playwrights makes its appearance. Included on this year’s festival are:

Ya Want Fries With That by Mike Willis

What About The Baby? by Scott Sorensen

Presumed Guilty by Marjorie Pagel

Shakespeare and Company by Nick Schweitzer

Who Pays The Shark? by Jon Kolb

The Fourth Wall by Michelle Demos

Every one of them a debut, so no real idea about what these six shorts are, but that’s part of the fun of a shorts show: you don’t know exactly what you’re in for.

The Village Playhouse’s 31st Annual Original One Act Festival for Wisconsin Playwrights runs Jun. 3 - 18 at the playhouse on 1500 S. 73rd St. in West Allis. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.