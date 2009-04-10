A Quiet Week With Three Guys Before Things Get Busy

This Week: A Bluesman, A Rock Star and Sherlock Holmes

Next Week: 9 shows open.

It’s the regular season, which means that there are more than a dozen shows opening this month. This week marks the second in a row with only a couple of shows openingMilwaukee Rep’s I Just Stopped By To See The Man and Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre’s staged old-timey radio reading of Sherlock Holmes on Easter Sunday. With the month opening to such a scant number of shows, the remainder of the month is going to be very, very busy. Next week alone, there are no less than nine shows opening. Nine. I’ll only be able to make it to five of them . . . that's five shows in six days.

A Quick Look Ahead:

I'll be going from the Rep’s Quadracci for The Cherry Orchard to the Alchemist for The Temples of Nadir to the Broadway Theatre Center for Milwaukee Chamber’s Brooklyn Boy to Off The Wall for a production of Oscar Wilde's Salome to The Marian Center for Soulstice’s Lend Me A Tenor . . . Five Shows. Six days.

What I’ll be missing:

--the Milwaukee debut of the touring musical comedy Altar Boyz,

-- Zombies From Beyonda sci-fi musical comedy at Cardinal Stritch

and

--Social Security at the Sunset Playhouse.

(The Skylight is also opening Herman The Horse--a children’s show.)

As much as I try to cover everything in some way. I’ll probably miss a few things . . . sounds like a bewildering week . . .