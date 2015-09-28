Rana’s Roamin’ At Sunset

× Expand Rana Roman Rana Roman

Milwaukee-based musical theatre talent Rana Romin has appeared in shows with Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Skylight Music Theatre and more. She’s been from Milwaukee to L.A. to New York. Like many, she’s found happiness right back here in Milwaukee. At the end of this week, she presents an evening of song and storytelling with Rana Roamin’ at the Sunset Playhouse. The show features John-Ruben Piirainen on piano in what should be an enjoyably intimate, little musical storytelling evening with a charming stage talent.

Rana Roamin’ runs Oct. 1 - 3 at the Sunset Playhouse on 800 Elm Grove Rd. in Elm Grove. The show is 75 minutes plus intermission. For more information and ticket reservations, visit the Sunset Playhouse online.