Refugee Drama with Theatre Gigante Next Month

In and amidst all of the other problems that we are facing on this planet, the U.N. reports that about 60 million people currently living in the world have been displaced by war. 60 million. That’s bigger than the total population of Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan . . . well the point is its A LOT of people. This is the evidently the highest level of displacement in the history of the world. Early next month, Theatre Gigante takes a look at this with a staging of RUMORE DI ACQUE (Noise in the Waters). It’s a work for voice and music that was originally created for performance in Italy. The Marco Martinelli drama explores the tragedy of migrants in the Mediterranean through true stories collected and conceived by Martinelli and Ermanna Montanari. African refugees make the treacherous journey the Strait of Sicily to escape massacres and starvation in their homelands.

Music for Theatre Gigante’s production will be written and performed by Guy Klucevasek. Alessandro Renda plays the lead character--The General as narrator.

RUMORE DI ACQUE (Noise in the Waters) runs October 1 - 4 at Kenilworth 508 Theatre on 1925 East Kenilworth. For more information, visit Theatre Gigante online.