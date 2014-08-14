Robby McGhee and the 1990s with Uprooted

Uprooted Theatre will be hosting Robby McGhee for its cabaret series in September. The comedy/musical theatre talent will be performing the show, which will be a musical journey through the final decade of last century.

The performance takes place at the Next Act Theatre, which will also host McGhee’s production of The Last Five Years at the end of 2014. McGhee is a very industrious talent who has a regular workload that also includes T.I.M. (The Improvised Musical.) McGhee has an admirable dedication to life onstage which plays through particularly well with T.I.M. The group performs another long form piece of musical improv this month as it makes it to the stage of ComedySportz Milwaukee on August 21.

Robby McGhee's Nineties Cabaret takes place on September 22 at the Next Act Theatre. Tickets are $25 and will be available soon online with Next Act. More information about the event is available on Facebook.