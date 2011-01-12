Southern Women Doing Stand-Up In Whitewater

One of the issues tackled by Patrick Schmitz' new play theatre-centric play Back And Forth is the question of whether or not women have a more difficult time in professional comedy. (A staged reading of the play some time ago featured a talented female comic on her way up from a second or third tier stage performance town.) It's been said that a woman has to be twice as funny as a man to be even half as successful. The often male-dominated world of comedy has notable exceptions. (A bit disappointed to find out that local all-woman sketch comedy group Broadminded's next show is a best of program . . . always look forward to more new stuff from the usually prolific group . . .)

At month's end, a touring band of female stand-ups make it into greater Milwaukee courtesy of Southern Fried Chicks.

The group consists of Arkansan comic character Etta May, Chicago-based Virginian Sonya White, Kentucky native Trish Suhr, University of Tennessee alumni and seasoned professional Karen Mills, Knoxville-based Leanne Morgan, Jody Kerns“a southern belle that kicks like a mule.”

The Southern Fried Chicks comedy tour hits UW-Whitewater Saturday, January 29th, the night after performing a show in Wausau's Grand Theatre. The show at UW-Whitewater's Young Auditorium at 7:30 pm on the 29th. For reservations, call 262-472-2222 or visit the Yonug Auditorium online.