SPaRK Auditions with RTG

Racine Theatre Guild looking for kids for its Student Performing Company

by

The Racine Theatre Group is looking for students in sixth grade and above to become a part of its SPArK program. The, “Student Performing Arts Kompany” is a series of advanced theatre classes for students that not only focuses on polishing performance techniques, but also looks to focus on producing and rehearsing a play that will be performed in Racine area schools.

Those interested in being a part of SPArK are welcome to attend the open auditions (there are no appointments necessary) at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 22nd. Thereafter, SPArK meets weekly Thursday afternoons or Saturday mornings depending on the availability of the actors.

 

The 2011-2012 group is being led by Kara Ernst.

For more information, visit call 262-633-4218 or visit RTG online.

 

 

 