SPaRK Auditions with RTG

The Racine Theatre Group is looking for students in sixth grade and above to become a part of its SPArK program. The, “Student Performing Arts Kompany” is a series of advanced theatre classes for students that not only focuses on polishing performance techniques, but also looks to focus on producing and rehearsing a play that will be performed in Racine area schools.

Those interested in being a part of SPArK are welcome to attend the open auditions (there are no appointments necessary) at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 22nd. Thereafter, SPArK meets weekly Thursday afternoons or Saturday mornings depending on the availability of the actors.

The 2011-2012 group is being led by Kara Ernst.

For more information, visit call 262-633-4218 or visit RTG online.