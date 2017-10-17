Time with Nature in 'The Performance Ecology Project'

Journey into the forest with The Performance Ecology Project. The hour long show, conceived and developed by Jeff Grygny, directed by Brian Rott and presented by Coopertive Performance in collaboration with Quasimondo Physical Theatre, is a collection of stories adapted for theatrical performance. It follows the journeys of six performers’ during a five-week immersion in Mother Nature. The cast has a range of backgrounds in acting, dancing, poetry and music.

The show starts with three different experiences as the actors pair off and show audience groups their adventures during the creative process. These include theater games, tai chi, meditation and beyond. The audience is invited to participate in a closer observation of nature before the actual performance begins.

The show is set in the woods (weather permitting) and is nestled around a campfire. It starts out as a testimonial on how the actors came to the experience, and what one adventure stood out for each of them. As it continues, it becomes more experimental and poetic with actors imitating trees growing or animals scurrying around. The action shifts from one person at the forefront to the whole group working together to create a story with their bodies. There is always something interesting to look at, just like in nature.

The Performance Ecology Project invites you to use all of your senses and also to learn something. At times, you view it as if through the eyes of a child, becoming a squirrel burying nuts or a tree in its environment. It also shows how nature is funny and has a mind of its own. Humor is implemented through the representation of mosquitos buzzing and being pesky, or through portrayals of “bird brains”. The absence of microphones makes it feel more at one with nature, accompanied with one man playing instruments that mimic nature sounds. At times, the sounds seem so real that, paired with the performances, they could be.

One of the performers asks, “Why are humans so uncomfortable in their own world?” With humor, the artists invite viewers to find their own place in nature. The interactive performance provides a break from day-to-day routines for an experience of what nature has to offer. It’s a great show for all ages and for families, and allows time afterwards to spend around the fire at the Urban Ecology Center.

Remaining performances are Oct. 20, 22, 25, 28 & 29 at the Urban Ecology Center–Riverside, 1500 E. Park Place. Most shows start at 5:00pm. Call 414-533-7308 or visit cooperativeperformance.org