Traveling Art Circus At Next Act

This week the Next Act Theatre space plays host to a new play by Traveling Art Circus. Mark Edwards’ The Dinner Party and the Year of the Cicada runs for one weekend only. It’s a play inspired by and in tribute to the late Maressa Sullivan and her family. All proceeds and positive energy will go to the Sullivan family.

From the description online:

“ A small band of close friends are gathering for a semi-annual tradition of throwing a dinner party. This year, they have decided to invite a few outsiders to their most recent bread breaking ceremony. However, the underbelly of each individual, and society as a whole, becomes the centerpiece for the evening, and the pressure begins to mount. Coinciding with the 17 year run of millions of cicadas, everything culminates in an explosion of honesty and self-discovery.