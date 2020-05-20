Virtual Theater

× Expand Courtesy of American Players Theatre

In a blow to summer theater goers, American Players Theatre on May 15 announced that it was cancelling the Spring Green troupe’s entire 2020 season due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first such season cancellation in APT’s 40 years of performances.

“This was the hardest decision of our lives,” says APT artistic director Brenda DeVita. “It’s nearly impossible to express how devastated we feel as we contemplate a summer without nights in our theater in the woods.”

DeVita’s dark-cloud announcement comes with a silver lining of sorts, a lifeline for theater fans not only throughout Wisconsin but, in fact, anywhere in reach of the internet. Out of the Woods, a series of weekly play readings performed and recorded live by APT core company members, will air on Wisconsin Public Television’s website on six consecutive Fridays. The productions, available free but only for a limited time, will utilize Zoom meeting technology so that the actors can continue to shelter at home.

The series commences June 5 with Chekov One Acts, which includes three plays by the Russian playwright: The Bear, On the Harmfulness of Tobacco and The Proposal. This will be followed by Shakespeare’s As You Like It (June 12), George Bernard Shaw’s Arms and the Man (June 19), Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar (June 26), Carlyle Brown’s Are You Now or Have You Ever Been… (July 3), and An Improbable Fiction, the world premiere of a new play by core company member James DeVita.

Zooming In

Although company members have been rehearsing with Zoom since March, the upcoming series is not their first performance outing with the technology thanks to an earlier production by Madison filmmakers Curt Hanke and Jack Whaley. Talk to Me: Love in the Time of COVID chronicles the lives of couples and singles stuck sheltering at home and coping with their relationships, or lack thereof.

The 15-minute short—conceived, written, cast, directed and edited in 27 days—was the pair’s first finished film project. Whaley, a Spring Green native, tapped friends among APT’s actors to appear in the production, released as a fundraiser for APT and the Curtain Up Fund, established to protect actors and stage managers during the COVID crisis.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

The short’s Zoom format and the fact that the individual performers were filmed at their own homes created constraints that became part of the creative process, says Whaley, who directed the project.

“Limitations can be a catalyst for creative ideas,” the director explains. “In this case, our limitations actually worked as an ‘unlock’, and we used the constraint of Zoom to our advantage to create a sense of immediacy and urgency.”

During the first two weeks that the film was posted to the Internet, it received 12,000 unique views, and many notes of appreciation, especially from among the APT community, says Henke, the film’s screenwriter and producer.

Heart and Humor

“We wanted to make a movie with both heart and humor, a story that would hopefully make people feel less crazy in an admittedly crazy time,” Henke says. “One of my favorite emails came from a doctor on the front lines with patients, who wrote, ‘What a funny, sweet, caring, loving, touching film...its creativity and warmth helped me.’

“Just the idea that we were able to help someone for a few minutes is very humbling,” Henke adds.

2020 Season Becomes APT 2021

American Players Theatre may be closed this season, but the company will move all of its plays scheduled for 2020 to 2021. The lineup includes two works by William Shakespeare – Julius Caesar and Love’s Labor Lost; Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen; Rough Crossing by Tom Stoppard; The Madwoman of Chaillot by Jean Giraudoux; The River Bride by Marisela Treviño Orta; A Phoenix Too Frequent by Christopher Fry; The Brothers Size by Tarell Alvin McCraney; and Stones in His Pockets by Marie Jones.

Ticketholders for 2020 may receive a full refund, may apply the cash amount to plays during the 2021 season, or may choose to donate the full or partial value of their tickets to the theater. Donations will be matched on a dollar-for-dollar basis up to $750,000 by funds raised by the APT board of directors.