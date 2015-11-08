The Women of Lockerbie at WLC This Month

× Expand The Woman of Lockerbie The Woman of Lockerbie

Being a parent changes things. I remember writing about Deborah Brevoort’s The Woman Of Lockerbie many years ago. I could distance myself from a drama drawn from history about a mother in search of the remains of her son after the crash of Pan Am 103 in 1988. Now I’m a father and I’m reading about this play and there are tears collecting in the corner of my eyes. It was stressful just finding out someone had pushed my pre-school daughter down on the playground. Multiply the stress of that by like...a few hundred trillion times and I might have the slightest inkling of fraction of the stress of losing an adult son in a terrorist attack on a commercial airliner.

Deborah Breevort’s drama is about an American woman traveling the tiny 4,000-person town and finding a group of women who are washing the clothes of victims to be returned to their families. The show will be staged by Wisconsin Lutheran College in a production that opens this weekend at the Raabe Theatre.

WLC’s production of The Women of Lockerbie runs Nov. 6 - 14. For ticket reservations, visit Wisconsin Lutheran College online.