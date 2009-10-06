Women Pilots ‘Censored on Final Approach’

×

The Marquette University Department of PerformingArts honors the memory of women who flew military aircraft during World War IIas it presents Censored on Final Approach.Written and directed by Phylis Ravel, the play tells the compelling story offour women who served as pilots in an era long before women would be acceptedin the military. Kelsey Lehn is stunning as Elizabeth Langley, a woman who grewup in a military family but struggles to get recognition for herself and herfellow women pilots. Marquette’sCensored on Final Approach runsthrough Oct. 11 at the university’s Helfaer Theatre.