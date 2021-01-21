This Month in Milwaukee: 7 Things to Do from January 5 through February 2

× Expand Courtesy of Susan Meiselas: Magnum Photos USA. New York CIty. 1978. Roseann on the way to Manhattan Beach.

ACA Music & Entertainment’s Tuesday Night Jazz

Emanating from the North Coast Center for the Arts performance space, ACA Music & Entertainment have been producing regular weekly live streams to keep jazz artists playing during the pandemic. All of the proceeds from the shows benefit the artists. January’s lineup includes Andrew David Weber, Cameron Webb’s Soul & Blues Revue and many more, Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Facebook. Get full details on ACA Music & Entertainment’s Facebook page.

Cactus Club’s Digital Dream (Saturday nights on Vimeo)

Cactus Club is continuing regular independent online programming in addition to regular carryout and delivery orders from their Bay View location. Digital Dream is an online streaming series featuring performances from Milwaukee artists on a weekly basis, including concerts on the weekends and REACHout Radio DJ sets on Friday nights. You can support the club on Patreon and get the full schedule of digital programming at cactusclubmilwaukee.com.

Sunday, Jan. 10

Birding with Poet Chuck Stebelton @ Lynden Sculpture Garden

The 40-acre park in River Hills, dotted with modern sculptures, is one of Milwaukee’s unique treasures. It’s a wonderful place for a stroll and, with binoculars in hand, a great place to spot the many species of birds who call the garden home. On the second Sunday of each month, Milwaukee poet Chuck Stebelton leads a small group for a socially distanced birdwalk on the Lynden grounds, seeking life in the branches and sky overhead. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes as well as masks. Register at lyndensculpturegarden.org.

Streaming Tuesday, Jan. 12

Novelist Nick Petrie Conversation Sponsored by Boswell Book Co.

The Breaker, Nick Petrie’s latest novel, is packed with local color: It is set in Downtown, the Third Ward, Walker’s Point, Bay View, Silver City and the Rufus King neighborhoods, and it’s peppered with well-known local places such as Colectivo, Anodyne, The Public Market, Milwaukee Makerspace, Speed Queen, Mobcraft Brewing and Bliffert Lumber. It starts with a call to help, when the protagonists spot a rifle-toting baddie heading into the Public Market, but nothing is what it seems. Petrie will discuss The Breaker with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Jim Higgins at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 15

Riverwest Records Live: Spare Change Trio

Spare Change Trio is known largely for their eclectic live performances that incorporate the Australian Yidaki (or didgeridoo) into flowing soundscapes of reggae, funk and jazz-fusion. The band has been a staple of the Milwaukee music community since their inception and have developed a following in the local jam band community. Join the band at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15 for a livestreamed set on Facebook with this edition of Riverwest Records Live.

Through Sunday, Jan. 17

Jeffrey Machtig John Michael Kohler Arts Center/ On Being Here (and There) installation at John Michael Kohler Arts Center

“Good Road to Follow” @ John Michael Kohler Arts Center

David Eberhardt is a Twin Cities photographer and documentary filmmaker who literally spent years riding the rails and documenting the lifestyle of modern-day hobos. “It can become addictive,” says Eberhardt, who took his first cross-country train trip from Minneapolis to Seattle and back while still a student at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. “When you’re living on the edge, everything is heightened and you can feel the adrenaline rushing through your heart and soul. It’s like the Bob Dylan song lyric, ‘When you ain’t got nothin’, you got nothin’ to lose.’ It helped me appreciate life a whole lot more.” Eberhardt chronicled his experiences on film, and 24 of his black-and-white photographs are displayed as “Good Road to Follow,” part of the Kohler Arts’ exhibit “On Being Here (and There).”

Through Sunday, March 14

× Expand Courtesy of Susan Meiselas: Magnum Photos

“Susan Meiselas: Through a Woman’s Lens” @ Milwaukee Art Museum

It’s uncertain as we go to press when the Milwaukee Art Museum will physically reopen. But starting virtually in December, the museum mounted an exhibition focused on the early work of veteran photographer Susan Meiselas. Women are her subject. Included here are pictures from her coverage of the 1976 Democratic National Convention, Nicaragua’s Sandinista revolution and shots of “women living and working at the edges of the mainstream” such as mail order brides and carnival strippers. “Through a Woman’s Lens” was conceived in honor of the centenary of the ratification of the right of women to vote in the U.S.