Bradley Collection on Display at Lynden Sculpture Garden

Milwaukee's Lynden Sculpture Garden honors Harry and Peg Bradley's enthusiasm for collecting sculptures at the 40-acre site surrounding the family farmhouse. Inside the farmhouse, the Bradleys showcased two-dimensional works of modern art on canvas and paper. A sampling from their extensive collection, titled “Works from the Bradley Family Foundation,” will be on display beginning Aug. 22.

This collection highlights art culture from the 1950s and 1960s, and particularly reflects the Bradleys' individual preferences. Curator and Lynden Executive Director Polly Morris is documenting these works in an effort to add to the city's cultural legacy. That legacy owes a great debt to the Bradleys: Four decades ago Peg Bradley donated more than 600 artworks to the Milwaukee Art Museum in order to expand that organization's stature.

The Bradleys collected nearly 45 works by Toulouse-Lautrec between 1950 and 1955, a period when the artist's work in the United States was garnering intense interest. Some of these works were originals, while others were reproductions. A suite of 22 prints in this collection was taken from Toulouse-Lautrec's two volumes known as Au Cirque, works on paper culled from drawings the artist made from memory in 1899 while confined to a clinic for alcoholism. The lithographs were considered family favorites.

This small sampling illustrates a vital piece of Milwaukee's art history. Because of the Bradleys' generous philanthropy, the city continues to bolster its national reputation for art.

Art Happenings

MAM After Dark: Backyard BBQ

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Drive

Enjoy handcrafted brews, bluegrass music and DIY art projects, as well as one last opportunity to view the MAM's “Summer of China” exhibitions after dark, on Friday, Aug. 19, 5 p.m.-midnight.

Call for Artists: Field of Vision

Racine Art Museum

441 Main St., Racine

Community artists of all ages are invited to submit artwork that explores the concept of place. An exhibition opening and awards presentation takes place Sept. 8. To participate, artwork must be submitted by 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. For more information, visit www.ramart.org.