Gallery Night and Day is here again. The quarterly, two-day arts extravaganza begins Friday, July 22 and continues through Saturday, July 23. More than 40 galleries, museums and other institutions are poised to host hordes of roaming arts lovers (even the Associated Bank at 102 N. Water St. will be hosting an exhibition of abstract portraiture). As per usual, the enormity of Gallery Night and Day necessitates a selective previewing.

Jeanne Nikolai Olivieri will unveil a new interactive installation at her studio/gallery in the Third Ward’s Marshall Building. “Think Inside The Box” may sound like a plea for conformity, but Olivieri’s intention is quite the opposite. Three intimate spaces—a lounge, drawing room and retreat—have been designed to encourage creative thinking. Visitors will be provided with materials to sketch or write as their inner muse decrees and these works will adorn the walls of the space as a creative aphrodisiac for future visitors.

In “Material Girls,” July 22-Sept. 17 at MIAD (Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design), three female artists reflect on life outside the cultures in which they were raised. Hailing from Austria, Sabin Aell juxtaposes a variety of objects and materials to produce visually engaging mixed-media work. Nina Ghanbarzadeh, originally from Iran, questions the adequacy of language in the pursuit of universal truth through the hypnotic arrangement of text. MIAD grad Nirmal Raja hails from India and combines traditional art materials with indigenous practices and videos to address questions of memory and subjective perception.

Ron Campbell Live Appearance and Exhibition

Gallery 505

517 E. Silver Spring Dr.

You probably haven’t heard of Ron Campbell, but you’re almost certainly familiar with his work. The animator was the director of The Beatles’ Saturday morning cartoon series that ran from 1965-69 and worked on the film version of Yellow Submarine. Other works include the “Scooby-Doo,” “Rugrats,” “Smurfs,” “Flintstones,” “Jetsons” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” cartoons. From July 21-24, Campbell will be present to exhibit and sell original cartoons, paintings of The Beatles and other work from his 50-year career. It’s an opportunity to own a piece of animation history or at least to shake hands with animation history, depending on the circumference of your bankroll.