Legacy of Milwaukee Artists at Cardinal Stritch

To honor a tradition that began almost 70 years ago, Cardinal Stritch University presents “The League of Milwaukee Artists Exhibition” (on display Feb. 22-March 17). Founded in 1944, the local organization fosters artistic creatively and actively seeks to display the work of its members, more than 125 artists from Southeastern Wisconsin.

The judged exhibition will feature works in diverse media and styles by numerous LMA members hung salon-style in the university’s Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery. In addition to displaying in annual shows, members also contribute to the organization’s mission by teaching art classes and promoting the value of art throughout the state.

In the 1950s, the LMA hosted a popular outdoor art fair, an initiative then embraced by local city parks. The Whitnall Park fair in the autumn of 1955 drew 15,000 people. A half century later, outdoor art fairs remain a favorite summer and fall activity satisfying collectors and enthusiasts alike.

At least 4 Cardinal Stritch alumni will participate in the LMA 2013 spring exhibition: Nancy Lohmiller, Jewell Riano, Barb Friedman and Marcy Weinsheim. Before enjoying the exhibit, take the time to walk through the Cardinal Stritch University Sculpture Garden. A commissioned site-specific work by Door County sculptor Nathan Hatch was recently added to those already in place. An opening reception will be held Friday, Feb. 22. from 5-8 p.m.

Art Happenings

“Stark Contrasts: Black and White Ceramics from RAM’s Collection”

Racine Art Museum

441 Main St., Racine

In celebration of the museum’s 10th anniversary, this exhibition showcases ceramics from the RAM’s permanent collection, focusing on the dramatic visual appeal of black and white. It opens Sunday, Feb. 24.

“CCC Juried Exhibit: Art in the Jazz Age”

Cedarburg Cultural Center

W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg

The CCC features this recently opened juried exhibit together with “Paula Hare: From Eggs to Art,” which displays her delicate and detailed hand-painted eggs. Artist in Residence Nancee Ariagno offers demonstrations of needlepoint artwork on Feb, 20, 22 and 27, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Visit cedarburgculturalcenter.org for more information.