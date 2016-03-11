Lynne Railback 'Wild & Wonderful' Premieres at The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center

Lynne Railsback doesn’t paint roses or orchids. The plants that grow in Midwestern woods and prairies are her subjects. Her unique watercolors have been exhibited in botanical gardens, galleries, corporations, libraries, and museums throughout the United States and Europe.

Wild & Wonderful runs March 5-April 23, 2016, at the Ploch Art Gallery located in the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 19805 W. Capitol Drive, in Brookfield’s Mitchell Park. Gallery hours are Monday-Saturday, 9:00am-5:00pm. The Ploch Art Gallery is free and open to the public.