Preview the Future at Maker Faire Milwaukee

The traditional science fair evokes images of sputtering baking soda volcanoes and soporific posters about the movement of tectonic plates. By comparison, Maker Faire Milwaukee is a science fair for mad scientists and fetishists of futurity.

The pièce de résistance of the 2016 Maker Faire Milwaukee is Hand of Man , a seven-ton, 26-foot, hydraulically activated sculpture of a human hand, which is operated via a glove controller allowing the operator to control the hand by moving their own. The wearer becomes a prosthetic god—capable of crushing cars like a tin can.

Countless other curios will make a showing as well, including solar-powered vehicles of the future, fossilized snowflakes and handmade accent lamps of wood and raw brass. So abundant and varied is Maker Faire Milwaukee that attendees are encouraged to visit the event’s website where they can preview this year’s many makers.

The third annual Maker Faire Milwaukee is held at Wisconsin State Fair Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. Admission is free. For more information, visit their website at makerfairemilwaukee.com.

“Return of the Big Sheboygan Shebang”

Stefanie H. Weill Center

826 N. Eighth St.

The vaudevillian extravaganza that is “Return of the Big Sheboygan Shebang” contains too much entertainment for a single venue. Consequently, beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, fire-eaters, ukulele thrummers, baton twirlers and other oddly talented odd ducks will hold court on Eighth Street in Downtown Sheboygan. At 7:30 p.m., performers will take to the stage for a carefully crafted production emceed by self-styled lunatic Dr. Prof. Tomáš Kubínek and featuring, among others, musical comedian Al Simmons and rope aerialist Elise Ebner. Get your tickets for this one-night event by calling 920-208-3243 or by visiting weillcenter.com.

“RAM Collects: Contemporary Art to Wear” and “Sensory Overload: Clothing and the Body”

Racine Art Museum

441 Main St.

Two original shows produced by the Racine Art Museum (RAM) ennoble clothes by removing them from the closet and hanging them on museum walls. As its title suggests, “RAM Collects: Contemporary Art to Wear” explores the functional side of clothing as art. “This show crosses boundaries,” says Lena Vigna, current RAM curator of exhibitions. “These artists don’t necessarily have art backgrounds; for instance, some bring a chemistry background to dying fabrics.” Vigna borrowed works from contemporary artists across the country to produce “Sensory Overload: Clothing and the Body.” “These works push the conceptual side of clothing as an art form,” she says. “Most people wouldn’t choose to wear these works on an everyday basis.” Both shows are open from Sept. 23 through Dec. 30.