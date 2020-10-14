Shepard Fairey Voting-Themed Mural Goes Up in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo: Obey Giant Art / Photographer Jon Furlong

Shepard Fairey, artist most well-known for his iconic “Hope” poster of former President Barack Obama, has wanted to paint voting-themed murals in swing states for over a year. After COVID-19 derailed his plans to paint murals in other battleground states, he knew he still wanted to execute his idea in Milwaukee, a city that, he says, is important to him.

Photo: Obey Giant Art / Photographer Jon Furlong

Despite COVID, Fairey is currently working on his voting-themed mural titled Voting Rights are Human Rights on the side of the Colby Abbot Building in Downtown Milwaukee. “Every election is important, but with the voter suppression tactics used by the current administration and his (Donald Trump’s) party, this election might decide whether democracy as we’ve known it will continue,” Fairey says. “I’d like to see democracy improve, not be undermined.”

Fairey hopes his mural reminds people of just how important their vote is. “It feels empowering and important to remind people that their vote is an essential and powerful tool in how they shape the government and the policies that impact them and their community,” Fairey says.

Other contributing artists include Tyanna Buie, Niki Johnson, Tom Jones, Claudio Martinez and Dyani White Hawk.

Photo: Obey Giant Art / Photographer Jon Furlong

Martinez says Fairey’s work has inspired him throughout his own career. “His rebellious streak to place his work without permission in highly visible places was mind-blowing for an aspiring graphic artist like myself—it showed me that, even though I’m one small person, my voice can be just as powerful as the paid-for advertisements that are plastered everywhere,” Martinez says. “So, to be asked to be part of this mural project was very rewarding and humbling.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Johnson believes that an artist’s job is to question everything, and to remain objective. “This is why art is often on the leading edge of social movements,” she explains. “Tom Jones, Dyani White Hawk, Claudio Martinez, Tyanna Buie, Shepard Fairey and myself are invested in the fight for social justice, and right now, nothing is more important than getting people out to vote.”

Fairey says that the 7,400-square-foot mural is expected to be finished this week. According to a press release, he is paying all of the artists and will not receive any payment for his work. The mural’s funding is sponsored by the Black Box Fund and three other anonymous donors.

The mural’s artists hope that its beauty can also serve as a way to show Milwaukeeans why they should go to the polls for the upcoming election. “I would love for the Milwaukee residents to see the mural not only as a beautiful majestic art piece, but as a larger conversation about the issues still faced in our country as it pertains to voting rights that still affect us to this day,” Buie says.