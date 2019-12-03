Visual Arts Preview: Dec. 5-11, 2019

× Expand Photograph by Jan Serr

2019 Art and Design BA/BFA Fall Exhibition Dec. 4-Jan. 11 Kenilworth Square East Gallery 2155 N. Prospect Ave.

UW-Milwaukee’s Department of Art and Design showcases the work of its graduating BA and BFA students in this exhibition, which “officially” kicks off with a free and open to the public reception featuring the artists and remarks from art and design faculty on Saturday, Dec. 14, 5-7 p.m. in the exhibit space. Represented in this exhibition are nine studio art majors showcasing a year-long exploration of creative studio practice and 16 studio art, community art, design studies and digital fabrication and design majors displaying creative research projects.

“Jan Serr: A Painter’s Photographs of India” Special Event Tuesday, Dec. 10, 5:30-8 p.m. The Warehouse 1635 W. St. Paul Ave.

The Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA) invites you to a special evening at The Warehouse with Milwaukee painter and printmaker Jan Serr. The artist will guide attendees through her current exhibition, “Jan Serr: A Painter’s Photographs of India,” sharing personal stories about the work and her transition from painting to photography. It all starts with light refreshments, libations, mingling, schmoozing and tours of the Guardian art storage facility, as well as the Pop-Up Gallery where CoPA will be exhibiting “Favorite Works” during the April 2020 Gallery Night and Day. Serr’s program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Attendance is free to CoPA and Nō Studios members, students with identification and first-time guests ($10 otherwise). For more information, call 414-252-0677 or visit copamilwaukee.com or thewarehousemke.org/exhibitions.