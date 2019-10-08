Visual Arts Preview: Oct. 10-16, 2019

× Expand Photo credit: Milwaukee Art Museum

Danielle Bell and Beth Stoddard Exhibition Oct. 10-Dec. 30 Urban Ecology Center 1500 E. Park Place

An art exhibition at the Urban Ecology Center in Riverwest consisting of photographs and oil paintings provides both focused and expansive views of local ecosystems. ​Danielle Bell’s “​Details of Nature”​ photography invites the viewer to appreciate the smaller features of plant and animal life. Beth Stoddard’s “​Milwaukee County Parks Painting Project”​ represents the spacious park system’s varied scenery. Together, these artists mount a show that urges us to heed John Muir’s call to “saunter through nature and stop walking past the landscape all around us.” An opening reception takes place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, with a brief talk by Bell and Stoddard; light refreshments will be available. For more information, call 414-964-8505 or visit urbanecologycenter.org.

Covered Bridge Art Studio Tour Oct. 11-13 Various locations

Fifty-four Wisconsin artists, with studios from Mequon to West Bend, will open their spaces to the public for a free, self-guided Ozaukee and Washington County Covered Bridge Art Studio Tour. This unique event is an opportunity for people to get an up-close, personal look at some of southeastern Wisconsin’s finest artists and the spaces that inspire their work. Many of these artists will be working during the event, and they’ll all certainly be happy meet and greet visitors, demonstrate their talents and sell their artwork to interested buyers. “Your tour begins anywhere you want to visit,” explains event coordinator Lynn Rix. “No tickets, no reservations required.” For more information, call 414-614-7607 or visit cedarburgartistsguild.com.

“Community Day: Art and Verse for All” Saturday, Oct. 12 Haggerty Museum of Art 1234 W. Tory Hill St.

At this unique event, art and literature lovers will enjoy a variety of hands-on activities inspired by the convergence of the literary, visual and performing arts. All-day activities include creating typewriter poetry with improv artist-writer Anja Notanja Sieger; creating blackout poetry by learning a technique for transforming written text into poetic works of art; learning about letterpress printmaking with Bay View Printing Company; and visiting the Milwaukee Public Library’s library card station. Destinny “Deolinda Abstrac” Fletcher will give three short, spoken-word performances, and the Milwaukee branch of Drag Queen Story Hour will read books about artists Ben Shahn and Keith Haring, poet T.S. Eliot and others. For more information about (and to register for) this free event, visit marquette.edu/haggerty.

Día de los Muertos Celebration Sunday, Oct. 13 Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive

Families are invited to celebrate the traditional Mexican Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) holiday at the Milwaukee Art Museum which, for 22 years now, has partnered with artists and organizations from the local community to host popular holiday-themed events. Attendees can explore the colors and symbols of the Day of the Dead through art activities, such as making paper flowers and skeleton paintings; they can also create a remembrance of someone special who has passed away to add to a community ofrenda (altar). They will learn about the upcoming world premiere of On the Wings of a Mariposa—a play set amid monarch butterflies’ annual migration and Día de los Muertos celebrations—and can receive butterfly “tattoos” and decorate mini-posters of the show. Marina Croft’s Milwaukee-based Dance Academy of Mexico will present Mexican folkloric dance in traditional costumes. For more information, call 414-224-3200 or visit mam.org.