BEST APPETIZERS

Balzac

1716 N. Arlington Place

755-0099

Don’t let this trendy bar’s large and daunting wine list scare you off. Boasting more than 25 different varieties available by the glass, Balzac compares trying each wine on the list to “collecting baseball cards for adults.” With an appetizer selection just as impressive as the wine (and affordable, too, with most items under $10), and more than 20 different beers available by the bottle, you’ll find something for even the pickiest member of your group. (M.H.)

Runners-up Appetizers: Piano Blu, Palomino