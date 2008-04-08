Usinger’s

1030 N. Old World Third St.

276-9100

To be named the best bratwurst in Milwaukee is like being honored the best sourdough in San Francisco or the best chicken wings in Buffalo. Along with cheese, it’s the food most associated with our city; so the competition is more than fierce, it’s civil existentialism. The bratwurst sausage Usinger’s sells today is made from the same unaltered recipe from 1880, when young German immigrant Fred Usinger was at the helm. These flavorful classics outgrew the tweaking stage long ago and have been on a steady, unchanging course of perfection ever since. (S.B.)

Runners-up: Johnsonville, Klement’s