Bella’s Fat Cat

Multiple locations

A huge juicy burger and fries—what could be better? At Bella’s the d�cor is that of a ’50s-style diner, with an all-American menu to match. Hot dogs, malts and grilled cheese sandwiches are offered, but the hamburgers are what our Bella’s fans are hooked on. Choose from a jumbo hamburger or cheeseburger and add your favorite toppings: Bella sauce, pickles, bacon and much more. (S.F.)

Runners-up: Elsa’s on the Park, Sobelman’s