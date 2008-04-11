BEST CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT

Good Life

1935 N. Water St.

271-5375

Surrounded by condos that seemingly sprung up overnight, this trendy restaurant has a knack for sweet and spicy sauces. The mango mahi mahi bathes in a pool of pomegranate reduction and mango salsa, while the roasted Red Stripe chicken is moistened by a beer butter sauce. Jerk or curried tofu are great options for vegetarians and are served with vibrant sides like fried plantains of garlicky Cuban corn on the cob (served with a dollop of mayo and cotija cheese instead of the usual butter). Strong, fruity tropical drinks and a pleasant patio help this place live up to its name. (E.R.)

Runners-up: Kahunas, Painted Parrot