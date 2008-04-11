BEST CHICKEN WINGS

Points East Pub

1501 N. Jackson St.

277-0122

The bodacious grilled chicken wings at Points East Pub have hordes of young professionals and students descending on the refurbished corner bar on Thursday nights for “25-cent Wing Night.” The demand for these crowd-pleasers sometimes brings an hour-long wait—time best spent listening to the killer jukebox and taste-testing the decent selection of beer and the even better list of scotch, bourbon and tequila. Anti-social tendencies preventing you from facing the “weekend starts a day early” crowd? The pub’s delicious wings are available every day of the week. (S.B.)

Runners-up: Hooters, Pizza Shuttle