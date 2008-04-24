BEST CUBAN RESTAURANT

Cubanitas

728 N. Milwaukee St.

225-1760

Wedged into a busy strip of Downtown Milwaukee, Cubanitas led the way in exposing the city to the delicious cuisine of Cuba. Try the sandwiches served on distinct, flat Cuban bread, with fried yucca as a side dish. Or try the plantain chips with the excellent guacamole. The atmosphere inside is as bright as a sunset over Havana and the outdoor caf� atmosphere during the warm months also recalls Cuba’s capital. Cubanitas’ mojito is probably the best in town. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: Hemingway’s, Good Life