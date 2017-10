Krispy Kreme

Multiple Locations

I’ve seen many a Midwesterner turn up their noses at our neighbors south of the Mason-Dixon line, but few can resist the delights of a hot, freshly glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut. From cream filled to jellies, crullers to sprinkles, the opportunities for indulgence are infinite. And that’s something we understand here in the land of butter burgers and bottomless beers. (C.G.)

Runners-up: Dunkin’ Donuts, Sil’s Mini Donuts