BEST FISH FRY

American Serb Hall

5101 W. Oklahoma Ave.

545-6030

If you live in Milwaukee, there’s no escaping the Friday-night fish fry. The one served at Serb Hall is as much an event as a meal, which explains why any serious political candidate must make the pilgrimage to this South Side institution. Whether you’re chowing down on deep-fried or baked cod, perch or pollock or the spicy Serbian baked fish, you’ll take home memories as well as a doggie bag. For those who are pressed for time, use the drive-through or walk-up windows to order. (L.K.)

