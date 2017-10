Fox & Hounds

1298 Friess Lake Road, Hubertus

(262) 628-1111

Next time you feel like escaping the bustle of the city, this Holy Hill-area eatery should do the trick. With a quaint, country-style charm, and simple, uncomplicated dishes, Fox & Hounds’ casual atmosphere will keep you relaxed all the way through dessert. (M.H.)

Runners-up: Heaven City, Mineshaft