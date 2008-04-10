BEST TEAROOM

George Watts & Son

761 N. Jefferson St.

290-5700

Though George Watts & Son is a favorite haunt for Christmas shoppers or those looking for a special gift for an auspicious occasion, the tearoom occupying its uppermost level is a rather well-kept secret. As a result, it’s an enjoyable escape from the lunchtime rush that characterizes other eateries in the area. Here you can delight in the refinement of crisp, white linen laid out with afternoon tea. Sometimes the musical accompaniment of a harp will heighten the pleasure of expertly brewed gourmet teas and delicious finger sandwiches. (A.M.)

