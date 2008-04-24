FRENCH RESTAURANT

Coquette Cafe

316 N. Milwaukee St.

291-2655

Lunch, dinner or cocktail hour, this Third Ward mainstay is bursting with crowds and French flair. The angular, centrally located bar provides a prime vantage point for people-watching over a cheese plate and Cotes du Rhone; casual, cozy seating is perfect for intimate occasions and business meetings alike. The adjacent Harlequin Bakery is an added attraction, offering mouthwatering breads and desserts in quick takeout fashion. (C.G.)

Runners-up: Lake Park Bistro, Chez Jacques