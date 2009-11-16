Milwaukee's Best After-Work Watering Hole and Karaoke Bar

×

The workday can soarto a heightened level of efficiency and enjoymentsome might even sayblisswith a self-created and -imposed system of rewards throughout the day: acup of coffee when you finish that report, or, in the case of Milwaukee’s work force, a pint at theMilwaukee Ale House when the clock strikes 5 p.m. The warm, wooded interior, anextensive menu, friendly servers and freshly brewed craft beers are a worthyreward for weekday endeavors. The entertainment lineup at the Ale HousethinkEnglish pub quiz, swing dancing and live musicguarantees a fun-loving crowdmost nights of the week. On Thursday nights the Ale House adds a little karaoketo its beer, spiking the odds that someone will think singing “I Will AlwaysLove You” is a good idea.





Milwaukee Ale House

233 N. Water St.

414-226-2337

http://www.ale-house.com/





Runners-up (After-Work Watering Hole): Nomad World Pub, Brocach Irish Pub

New Yorker Bar, House of Frank N Stein