Milwaukee's Best Art Gallery

In addition to playinghost to many wonderful multicultural exhibits throughout the year, the folks atthe Walker’s Point Centerfor the Arts (WPCA) also pride themselves on their active role in thecommunity. Encouraging creativity in children is at the core of the WPCA’smission statement, and the center sponsors a richly varied array of programs tofoster artistic development among area youth, partnering with Milwaukee PublicSchools to expose kids to dance, performance art, creative writing and visualarts. Summer camps are held both at the center and in outdoor settings.

Walker’s Point Centerfor the Arts

911 W. National Ave.

414-672-2787

http://www.wpca-milwaukee.org/

Runners-up: The Green Gallery, Gallery 218