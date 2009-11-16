Milwaukee's Best Beer Selection- Retail and Liquor Store

×

A liquor store withits own shopping carts is obviously intended as a place where drinkers canstock up. For many years Discount Liquor has been a one-stop supermarket forall things alcoholic. Its narrow aisles are stocked with game-day staples,along with beer and wine from all over the world, liqueurs in many flavors,raki and unusual varieties of whiskey and brandy. You name it: If it’saccessible to American importers, chances are you’ll find it at DiscountLiquor. And, yes, the prices are reasonable.





Discount Liquor

5031 W. Oklahoma Ave.

414-545-2175

http://www.discountliquorinc.com/





Runners-up (Beer Selection): Otto’s Beverage on Oakland, Blatz Market & Liquor