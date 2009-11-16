Milwaukee's Best Boutique Hotel

×

The Iron Horse Hotelin Walker’s Point is quintessentially Milwaukee, not so muchbecause it occupies a beautifully refurbished warehouse from our city’smanufacturing heyday, but because it’s geared toward business travelers andmotorcycle enthusiasts. The Iron Horse has the custom furnishings, originalart, swanky guest rooms and luxury linens of your typical upscale hotel, but itis the unparalleled amenitiescovered motorcycle parking with rag bins andcheck-in carts, and rooms outfitted with tile entrances and custom hooks forhanging heavy leathersthat elevate this unique escape above its brethren.

The Iron Horse Hotel

500 W. Florida St.

888-543-4766

Runners-up:Hotel Metro, The Pfister