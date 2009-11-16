Milwaukee's Best Bowling Alley and Pool Hall

×

Conventional wisdomhas it that the more drunk people are, the better they bowl. By that logic,some of the best bowling in the world must be taking place in this smoky East Side retreat, where three separate bars keepcustomers well lubricated. Landmark may not be as up to date as some of themodern alleysthere’s no computer scoringbut this giant underground rec roomis rife with amenities. The beer selection is huge, the mixed drinks are cheapand there are plenty of arcade games and dartboards. And though it’s best knownas a bowling alley, it’s also one of the East Side’sbiggest pool halls, with tables readily available on even the busiest nights ofthe week.





Landmark Lanes

2220 N. Farwell Ave.

414-278-8770

http://www.landmarklanes.com/





