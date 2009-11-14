Milwaukee's Best Bratwurst

×

Purchasing precookedbrats in sealed packages isn’t a felony, but it should be. Oh, it’s all rightif you’re in a hurry, but nothing compares to fresh bratwurst plucked frombehind the glass, wrapped in white paper and handed to you personally by thebutcher. Milwaukeeans know a thing or two about sausage, and when our readerswant the best, they head Downtown to Usinger’s retail store on Old World Third Streetfor the best links this side of the Danube.Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1030 N. Old World Third St.

414-276-9105

http://www.usinger.com/