Milwaukee's Best Cheese Selection: Retail

Although it was foundedin Austin, Texas,in 1980 and has more than 270 stores throughout North America and the United Kingdom, Whole Foods has only recentlyestablished a presence in the Milwaukeeareabut residents have embraced it as if it were their own. Drawn by the vastselection of high-quality organic and natural groceries, the full service deliand bakery, the coffee and tea bar, and a host of other flavorful features,shoppers find themselves coming back again and again. Another main draw is thecheese selection. With hundreds of cheeses from all over the world, manyorganic and none containing artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, whowouldn’t be hungry for more?

2305 N. Prospect Ave

414-223-1500

http://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/

Runners-up: Sendik’s Food Market, Milwaukee PublicMarket