Milwaukee's Best Club DJ

In a city that cansometimes be close-minded about such things, Kid Cut Up and his fellow NoRequest Sound DJs broke invisible barriers by spinning both underground hip-hopas well as more broadly commercial club rap. He’s since become one of thecity’s most ubiquitous DJs, and has hosted regular nights at the JackalopeLounj, Hi Hat Garage and Uptowner, while carrying the torch of one of Milwaukee hip-hop’soldest traditions, co-hosting with DJ Deadbeat the Tuesday night rap show on91.7 WMSE.

Runners-up: DJ Palistine, Kenny Perez