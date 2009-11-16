Milwaukee's Best Comedy Club

×

While it doesn’t hostwell-known, touring stand-up comedians, most of whom appear at larger venuessuch as the Pabst or Riversidetheaters, ComedySportz remains our readers’ favorite destination to get theircollective funny bone tickled. ComedySportz shows consist of two teams ofquick-witted wise guys (and gals) competing for points, improvising routinesbased on audience suggestions. Official rules keep the content clean andappropriate for all agesparticipants who descend into bad taste are penalizedby having a brown bag slapped over their head.





ComedySportz

420 S. First St.

414-272-8888

http://www.comedysportzmilwaukee.com/main_page.html





Runners-up: J.D.’s Comedy Café, Giggles