×

Name an Earth, Wind& Fire song and there’s a pretty good chance that singer/drummer EddieButts and his band cover it. The same goes with Marvin Gaye and Luther Vandrosshits, too. The Eddie Butts Band has a longer song list of old R&B and dancesongs than perhaps any other cover band in Milwaukee, but to keep things freshthey pepper their sets with newer hits from artists like No Doubt, Pink andOutKast.

http://www.eddiebuttsband.com/

Runners-up: The Toys, The LoveMonkeys