×

Locker's earned ourreaders' pick as the best florist in town. Staffed with a friendly group, theshop carries everything from the everyday to the exotic, and can handle largerorders for weddings or other special events. Four locations make it ideal for pickingup a bouquet on the way home for the wifeor, for that matter, on the way infor your secretary.

Locker's

Multiple locations

414-273-7673

Runner-up:Belle Fiori